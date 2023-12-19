Wolves Take Down Moose 6-3 for Third Win in Row

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves ran their winning streak to three games and their points streak to four with a 6-3 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday at Allstate Arena.

In front of a sellout crowd, Nathan Sucese had three goals, Rocco Grimaldi, Tyson Feist and Chris Terry also scored and Antti Raanta earned the win in his Wolves debut in net.

Matt Donovan, Ronan Seeley, Max Comtois and Josh Melnick each added two assists to help the Wolves extend their season-high wins and points streaks. Raanta, who was assigned to the Wolves from the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, made 18 saves.

After Manitoba raced to a 2-0 lead after one period on goals by Wyatt Bongiovanni and Nicholas Jones, the Wolves' offense came alive in the second.

Sucese notched his first goal of the game 47 seconds into the period when the forward raced into the Manitoba zone, took a cross-ice pass from Melnick and fired a shot from the left circle that beat Moose goaltender Oskari Salminen. Melnick and Tory Dello earned assists on the score that cut the Wolves' deficit to 2-1. It marked the fourth consecutive game Sucese has scored a goal.

A short time later, Sucese tied it with the Wolves on the power play. The winger wired a one-timer from the top of the right circle that sailed past Salminen to the glove side. Seeley and Isaac Ratcliffe recorded assists.

The Moose regained the lead midway through the second on a power-play goal by Parker Ford but it was short-lived as Terry's marker pull the Wolves even. The veteran forward corralled a nifty pass from Comtois and buried the puck into an open net. Comtois and Donovan were awarded assists on Terry's eighth goal of the season.

In the third, the Wolves seized the lead and the victory.

First, Grimaldi struck on the power play when he pounced on a rebound of a Donovan shot and deposited the puck into the back of the net. Donovan notched his team-leading 19th assist on the score while Comtois also added his second helper of the game.

Feist followed with this first goal of the season when the defenseman's shot from the point skipped past Salminen to the stick side. Griffin Mendel and Dominic Franco had assists on the score that gave the Wolves a 5-3 advantage.

In the waning moments, Sucese's slapper from the top of the left circle slid into the open net for the hat trick. Melnick and Seeley picked up assists.

Salminen (22 saves) took the loss in goal for the Moose.

The Wolves improved to 8-13-1-2 on the season while Manitoba dropped to 11-12-0-0.

Next up: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena. It will be Wall Calendar Giveaway Night, presented by Rose Pest Solutions.

