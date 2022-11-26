Reign fall to Roadrunners
November 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: After trading goals in the first period, a power play goal by Jean-Sebastien Dea was enough offense for the Tucson Roadrunners (10-5-1-0) to defeat the Ontario Reign (9-6-0-1) in the teams' first matchup of the 2022-23 to begin a two-game weekend series on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.
Forward Aidan Dudas netted the lone goal for the Reign during the first period, which came with assists from Samuel Helenius and Martin Chromiak. Pheonix Copley made his third straight start in between the pipes for Ontario, stopping 32 shots in a losing effort.
Date: November 26, 2022
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Three Stars -
1. Jon Gillies (TUC)
2. Jean-Sebastien Dea (TUC)
3. Aidan Dudas (ONT)
W: Jon Gillies
L: Pheonix Copley
Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 vs. Tucson | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Aidan Dudas In Action
