Colorado Eagles Outlast Iowa Wild, 2-1

November 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







LOVELAND, Colo. - The Iowa Wild nearly came out on top of a defensive struggle against the Colorado Eagles Saturday afternoon, but Jean-Luc Foudy broke a third-period deadlock to give Colorado a 2-1 victory. Jesper Wallstedt saved 28-of-30 shots in defeat.

Iowa opened the scoring at 7:11 of the first period with a power play marker. Following a net-front scramble, Joseph Cramarossa shoveled a loose puck past Jonas Johansson (29 saves) to give the Wild 1-0 lead. Ty Ronning and Ben Finkelstein picked up assists on the play.

The Wild trailed 12-9 in shots heading into the first intermission but held a 1-0 advantage on the scoreboard.

Colorado knotted the game at 1-1 on a late second period power play when Charles Hudon fired a one-timer across the grain and over the blocker of Wallstedt at 19:23.

The Eagles led the shot count 21-20 after 40 minutes of play.

Foudy gave the Eagles the 2-1 lead when he followed up the rebound of his own wrister at 4:40 of the third period.

Iowa scrambled to equalize in the closing minutes, but Johansson turned aside all 10 shots he faced in the third period.

Iowa and Colorado each totaled 30 shots and went 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Wild travel to Tech CU Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to face the San Jose Barracuda at 9:00 p.m. CST.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.