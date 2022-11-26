San Diego Gulls Reassign Goaltender Daniel Mannella to Tulsa

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned goaltender Daniel Mannella to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Mannella, 27 (8/24/95), posted a 1-3-1 record with a .832 save percentage (SV%) in five games with Tulsa this season. In 56 career ECHL games with the Oilers, the Woodbridge, Ontario native registered a 30-19-5 record with a 2.79 GAA and .900 SV%. He spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with Tulsa, posting a 29-16-4 record with two shutouts to lead all ECHL goaltenders in wins and registered a 2.60 GAA and .907 SV% to lead Tulsa. Mannella earned both ECHL Goaltender of the Week and ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors in January 2022. In addition, he went 3-4-0 with a 3.39 GAA and a .901 SV% in seven ECHL postseason contests.

The 6-1, 187-pound goaltender has appeared in three career AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, posting a 2-0-0 record with one shutout, a 1.19 goals-against average (GAA) and .955 SV%. He made 23 saves on 23 shots to earn his first career AHL shutout on Jan. 12 against Grand Rapids and played in his first career AHL game on Jan. 8 against Iowa.

