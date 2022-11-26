Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles

Iowa Wild (6-5-2-2; 14 pts.) at Colorado Eagles (11-5-1-0; 23 pts.)

The Iowa Wild look to bounce back from a 5-1 loss to Colorado on Friday when they visit the Eagles again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST. The Wild have not lost consecutive games in regulation since a pair of losses to San Jose and Texas on Oct. 15 and Oct. 21. Sammy Walker (7-8=15) enters the contest sitting one point off the AHL rookie scoring lead.

ZONE TIME

Friday's loss to the Eagles was the first time the Wild had lost outside the Central time zone since a 5-3 loss at Tuscon on Apr. 2, 2022. Iowa has only won one game in five tries at the Budweiser Events Center, a 3-2 shootout victory on Dec. 1, 2018. Colorado has peeled off six consecutive victories at home in a streak that began on Nov. 5 with a 7-3 win over the Ontario Reign.

BELIEVE IT OR NOT

- Friday's 5-1 defeat was just the second time the Wild have lost in regulation when Sammy Walker recorded a point (Nov. 18, 6-1 L vs. Milwaukee)

- The Wild have not won a game in which their opponent scored first (0-5-2-2)

- Colorado has won five consecutive games against Central Division teams

PIM TRACKING

- Brandon Baddock ranks third in the AHL in penalty minutes (46)

- Colorado's Andreas Englund ranks fifth in the AHL with 45 penalty minutes

- Joseph Cramarossa is also ranked in the top 10 (9th) with 37 penalty minutes

- Colorado and Iowa combined for 72 PIM Friday, the most in a Wild game this season

