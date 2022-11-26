Barracuda Sign Defenseman Jalen Smereck to PTO

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jalen Smereck to a professional tryout (PTO). Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

So far this year, Smereck, 25, has appeared in 12 games with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones, notching two goals, 10 assists, 16 penalty minutes, and a plus-15 rating.

In 2021-22, he skated in 46 games with Bietigheim of the Deutsch Hockey League (DEL), totaling 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists), along with 58 penalty minutes. He also appeared in five games with Donbass Donetsk (Ukraine), scoring four points (one goal, three assists).

In his career, the Detroit, MI, native has appeared in 67 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners, totaling 14 points (four goals, 10 assists), 32 penalty minutes, and a plus-11 rating. In addition, he has skated in 71 ECHL games with the Fort Wayne Komets, Norfolk Admirals, Rapid City Rush, and Cyclones, collecting 60 points (10 goals, 50 assists), 76 penalty minutes, and a plus-seven rating.

Before turning pro, the six-foot, 190-pound defenseman spent three years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), with the Oshawa Generals and Flint Firebirds from 2015-18.

