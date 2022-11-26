Antoine Bibeau Shines in Belleville Sens' Victory

November 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators' Antoine Bibeau And Cole Reinhardt Celebrate Victory

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators' Antoine Bibeau And Cole Reinhardt Celebrate Victory(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON - Antoine Bibeau made a career-high 49 saves as the Belleville Senators defeated the Laval Rocket 4-1 on Teddy Bear Toss Night at CAA Arena.

Laval opened the scoring at the 13:05 mark of the first period when Lucas Condotta found the back of the net on a wrap-around. Later in the frame, the Senators evened the score through Angus Crookshank, who unleashed the Teddy Bears, notching his fifth of the campaign with a strong wrister on the power play to make it 1-1 after twenty minutes of play.

In the second, Belleville built on their advantage when Crookshank collected his second of the contest with a redirection with the man advantage, making the score 2-1 after forty minutes of play.

Early in the third, the Senators continued to dominate the special teams battle as Cole Reinhardt tallied shorthanded before Scott Sabourin secured the hard-fought victory with a long-range goal into an empty net.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 2/2| Penalty Kill: 5/5

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 49 saves.

Rourke Chartier extended his point streak to six straight.

Angus Crookshank has goals in back-to-back games.

Jake Lucchini tallied two assists tonight.

Cole Reinhardt scored his second shorthanded goal of the season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.