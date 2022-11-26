Antoine Bibeau Shines in Belleville Sens' Victory
November 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - Antoine Bibeau made a career-high 49 saves as the Belleville Senators defeated the Laval Rocket 4-1 on Teddy Bear Toss Night at CAA Arena.
Laval opened the scoring at the 13:05 mark of the first period when Lucas Condotta found the back of the net on a wrap-around. Later in the frame, the Senators evened the score through Angus Crookshank, who unleashed the Teddy Bears, notching his fifth of the campaign with a strong wrister on the power play to make it 1-1 after twenty minutes of play.
In the second, Belleville built on their advantage when Crookshank collected his second of the contest with a redirection with the man advantage, making the score 2-1 after forty minutes of play.
Early in the third, the Senators continued to dominate the special teams battle as Cole Reinhardt tallied shorthanded before Scott Sabourin secured the hard-fought victory with a long-range goal into an empty net.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 2/2| Penalty Kill: 5/5
Fast Facts:
Antoine Bibeau made 49 saves.
Rourke Chartier extended his point streak to six straight.
Angus Crookshank has goals in back-to-back games.
Jake Lucchini tallied two assists tonight.
Cole Reinhardt scored his second shorthanded goal of the season.
