Sikura, Hogs Snap Admirals' Streak

Rockford, Ill. - On the heels of a seven-goal performance, the red-hot Rockford IceHogs offense dropped six more on the first place Milwaukee Admirals in a 6-4 win at the BMO Center on Friday night. Forward Dylan Sikura lit the lamp twice in the third period to help the Hogs pull away with their third straight victory.

Down 3-2 in the third period, IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel caught a stretch pass from Adam Clendening and skated down the left side to fire a blast past Admirals netminder Devin Cooley at 3:41 to start the offensive surge. Taking a 4-3 lead for their first lead of the night and scoring one of the three back-to-back-to-back power play goals between the two teams, Reichel batted a pass to Sikura in the right circle to launch a one-timer over Cooley at 6:48.

The Hog's allowed Cole Schneider and the Admirals to score their second power play goal of the night at 9:32 and tie the score 4-4 before Rockford forward Brett Seney took back the lead with a blast from the slot at 12:18, making it 5-4. Sealing the Admirals' defeat, Sikura sent a wrister from the high slot behind Cooley at 16:56 to secure the Hogs' 6-4 win and his fourth goal of the season.

The IceHogs have now won five of their last six games and have scored four or more goals in 10 of their last 12 outings.

There wasn't a slow start to the introductory period as both teams combined for five goals to start the night. The Admirals jumped out to an early 1-0 lead as forward Tommy Novak punched in a rebound on Rockford goaltender Dylan Wells at 2:16, but IceHogs forward Cole Guttman cut that lead with a wrist shot over the back shoulder of Cooley on the advantage at 2:45 to even the score at 1-1.

Scoring for the second time, Novak retook the lead for Milwaukee at 6:40 before IceHogs forward Bobby Lynch slid through the left circle and lit the lamp off a rebound from Carson Gicewicz at 9:54 to even the score at 2-2. Nearing the end of the period, the Admirals marked their own power play tally as Cole Schneider knocked the puck in at 12:33 to make it 3-2 heading into the middle intermission.

Wells faced 28 shots and totaled 24 saves to earn the win while Cooley marked 36 saves and the loss. The IceHogs outshot the Admirals 42-28 and went 3-5 on the man advantage.

