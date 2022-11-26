Toporowski's Hat-Trick and Wagner's Overtime Winner Lead P-Bruins to 6-5 Victory Over Crunch

Syracuse, NY - Luke Toporowski's first career hat-trick lifted the Providence Bruins to a 6-5 victory over the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. Chris Wagner potted the game-winning goal 1:13 into overtime, while Justin Brazeau and Marc McLaughlin also found the scoresheet. Oskar Steen recorded three assists, while Jack Ahcan and Samuel Asselin had two assists in the contest.

How It Happened

Toporowski stole the puck in front of the Crunch bench, took it on a 2-on-1 up the right side, cut to the middle, and fired a snap shot above the glove to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 11:44 left in the first period. Oskar Steen received an assist on the goal.

Toporowski sped up the left wing with the puck, cut towards the net while protecting the puck around a defender, and tucked it past the goal line on the backhand with 6:49 remaining in the first period to give Providence a 2-0 lead. Steen and Marc McLaughlin were credited with assists on the goal.

A tic-tac-toe play led to a Felix Robert one-timer from the slot to get the Crunch on the board, cutting the P-Bruins lead to 2-1 with 3:18 left in the first period.

Brazeau took a Josiah Didier feed across the blue line on the right wing and shot the puck from an off-angle, deflecting off of a Crunch player and into the net to give Providence a 3-1 lead with 16:40 left in the second period. Asselin also received an assist on the goal.

While playing 4-on-4, McLaughlin found the puck in the slot, turned and fired a shot that went high-blocker side to give the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 5:00 remaining in the second period. Asseling was credited with an assist on the goal.

The puck found Simon Ryfors in the slot, who wristed a shot top shelf to cut the Providence lead to 4-2 with 2:06 left in the second period.

Ilya Usau scored on the power play for the Crunch with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle with 13:27 left in the third period to cut the P-Bruins lead to 4-3.

Toporowski recorded a hat-trick with 12:27 left in the third period after Koppanen slid him the puck on top of the crease and he flipped it in to give Providence a 5-3 lead. Ahcan also received an assist on the goal.

Sean Day walked the puck from the point down to the left circle and snuck a shot through with 10:46 remaining in the third period to cut the P-Bruins lead to 5-4.

Gage Goncalves tied the game at 5-5 with 43 seconds left off a rebound in front.

Wagner collected the puck on the right side, wrapped it around the goal, and tucked it in 1:13 into overtime to give the P-Bruins a 6-5 win. Ahcan and Steen were credited with the assists on the goal.

Stats

Toporowski's hat-trick was the first of his AHL career and he has four goals in his last two games.

Steen's three assists in the game extended his point streak to two games.

Asselin's two assists extended his point streak to three games with five points in that span.

Brazeau has goals in two straight games and points in three straight.

Brandon Bussi stopped 28 of the 33 shots he faced. Providence totaled 40 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 6-for-8, and the penalty kill was 0-for-6.

Next Game

The P-Bruins travel to Bridgeport to take on the Islanders on Wednesday, November 30 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

