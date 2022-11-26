NHL Veteran Alex Chiasson Joins Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday signed forward Alex Chiasson (SHAY-sahn) to a professional tryout.

Chiasson, 32, has spent the past nine seasons in the National Hockey League with stints at the Dallas Stars (2012-14), Ottawa Senators (2014-16), Calgary Flames (2016-17), Washington Capitals (2017-18), Edmonton Oilers (2018-21) and the Vancouver Canucks (2021-22). Chiasson lifted the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018 when he bagged two points (1-1-2) in 16 playoff appearances. Through 631 NHL games, the Montreal, Quebec, native has 224 points (114-110-224) and 353 penalty minutes. Chiasson has also spent time in the AHL with the Texas Stars (2011-13), totaling 14 goals, 26 assists and 52 penalty minutes in 66 contests. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-4-inch forward competed at Boston University (2009-12) and posted 99 points (36-63-99) in 108 outings.

