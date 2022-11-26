NHL Veteran Alex Chiasson Joins Griffins
November 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday signed forward Alex Chiasson (SHAY-sahn) to a professional tryout.
Chiasson, 32, has spent the past nine seasons in the National Hockey League with stints at the Dallas Stars (2012-14), Ottawa Senators (2014-16), Calgary Flames (2016-17), Washington Capitals (2017-18), Edmonton Oilers (2018-21) and the Vancouver Canucks (2021-22). Chiasson lifted the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018 when he bagged two points (1-1-2) in 16 playoff appearances. Through 631 NHL games, the Montreal, Quebec, native has 224 points (114-110-224) and 353 penalty minutes. Chiasson has also spent time in the AHL with the Texas Stars (2011-13), totaling 14 goals, 26 assists and 52 penalty minutes in 66 contests. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-4-inch forward competed at Boston University (2009-12) and posted 99 points (36-63-99) in 108 outings.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2022
- NHL Veteran Alex Chiasson Joins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Brenden Miller to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #16 - Roadrunners at Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Surging Hogs Offense Heads to Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Sikura, Hogs Snap Admirals' Streak - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.