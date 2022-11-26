Surging Hogs Offense Heads to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, Wis. - The Rockford IceHogs battle the Milwaukee Admirals on the back end of a home-and-home series between the division rivals at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 6 p.m. tonight.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 9-6-0-1, 19 points (3rd, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 11-5-0-0, 22 points (1st, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Brett Seney (10G, 13A) paces the IceHogs in points, and forward Dylan Sikura marked a two goal night and tallied his fourth goal of the season on Friday.

Milwaukee forwards Tommy Novak and Cole Schneider both scored twice against the IceHogs while Schneider's both came on the advantage on Friday night.

Last Game Highlights: How the Turns Have Tabled

Flipping the script on the Admirals 6-4 win over the IceHogs on Nov. 2, the red-hot IceHogs offense snapped Milwaukee's four-game win streak and dropped their own 6-4 win on the Admirals. Forward Dylan Sikura tallied a pair of lamp lighters in the third period while forwards Cole Guttman, Bobby Lynch, Lukas Reichel, and Brett Seney stuffed six goals past Milwaukee's goalie. Dylan Wells cleaned up all the leftovers with 24 saves and sent the Admirals packing.

Back-to-Back (At It Again)

The IceHogs have played opposing teams back-to-back three times this season. Rockford has split each series: a 5-4 overtime win and 4-0 loss against the Manitoba Moose on opening weekend, a 3-2 loss on Nov. 12 and 5-4 win on Nov. 13 in Texas versus the Stars, and finally a 4-3 loss on Nov. 18 and 4-3 win on Nov. 19 against the Chicago Wolves. Tonight marks the IceHogs' second home-and-home series of the 2022-23 campaign, and the Hogs and Admirals will face-off back-to-back twice more this season on Feb. 10 and 11 and Apr. 7 and 8.

Going, Going, GOOAALL

The IceHogs and Admirals enter play tonight as two of the most prolific offenses in the AHL. After Rockford's 6-4 win last night in Rockford, the Hogs have tallied 66 goals in 16 games (4.125 per game) while the Admirals have notched 64 goals in 16 games (4.00 per games). The two games between the Central Division rivals have totaled 20 goals with each team lighting the lamp 10 times each.

More Offensive Notes

Scoring 57 goals in the last 12 games (4.75 per game), the IceHogs have gone 8-3-0-1.

Hogs on the Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Thursday that they have assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the IceHogs have assigned goaltender Mitchell Weeks to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. Mitchell has appeared in two games with the Blackhawks this season. He has also skated in three games with the IceHogs, posting five points (2G, 3A). Weeks has appeared in five games for the IceHogs and holds a 3-1 record with 2.95 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 10:30 a.m. 6-4 L, Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m. 6-4 W, Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 26 at Milwaukee, 6:00 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan, 27 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 10 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 7 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 16 at Milwaukee, 5:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

70-68-9-10

