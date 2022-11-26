Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Split in Rematch vs. Bears at XL Center

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to earn their second straight weekend split with the Hershey Bears tonight when they conclude a back-to-back set at the XL Center in downtown Hartford.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bears this season, and the final meeting at the XL Center. This is also the fourth and final meeting between the teams in a span of seven days. The Bears have won two of the three meetings during this stretch. The season series concludes back in Hershey on February 11th.

The Bears evened the season series with a 2-1 victory last night in the weekend opener. Mike Vecchione opened the scoring just 34 seconds into the game, depositing a rebound behind Louis Domingue for his fifth goal of the season. Henrik Borgstrom would make it 2-0 18:04 into the game, scoring his fifth goal of the season on the powerplay. Borgstrom has now scored in three straight meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bears.

Tim Gettinger got the Wolf Pack within one at 4:07 of the third period, but Hunter Shepard would make 30 saves to preserve the victory. Shepard improved to 2-0-0-0 against the Wolf Pack this season.

The Wolf Pack are 7-3-0-0 in their last ten meetings with the Bears.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

Last night's loss snapped a seven-game point streak at home for the Wolf Pack, dating back to last season. The club started the season 3-0-0-3 in their first six games at the XL Center this season.

Gettinger (4 g, 6 a) and defenseman Andy Welinski (3 g, 7 a) lead the Wolf Pack in points with ten each on the season. Welinski and Jonny Brodzinski are tied for the team lead in assists with seven, while Gettinger leads the team in goals with six.

The Wolf Pack have dropped three of their last four games, all in regulation time.

Forward Alex Whelan fired a season-high seven shots on goal in Friday's loss. That ties a season-high for a Wolf Pack skater with forward C.J. Smith, who fired seven shots on November 4th at Springfield.

Bears Outlook:

The Bears have won each of their first two games on this three-game road trip by 2-1 scores. They also defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds by a 2-1 margin on Wednesday night. Hershey's victory last night snapped a four-game losing streak for the team at the XL Center that dated back to March of 2020.

Mason Morrelli leads the Bears in scoring with 13 points (3 g, 10 a) on the season. Vecchione, Borgstrom, and rookie Ethen Frank are tied for the team lead in goals with five each.

On Wednesday, the Bears recalled defenseman Michael Kim from loan to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The club also added forward Kevin O'Neil on a professional tryout (PTO) from South Carolina.

The Bears are 9-2-0-0 in their last eleven games.

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr. Be sure to tune in all season long for Hartford Wolf Pack hockey!

Be sure to join us tonight for postgame pictures on the ice with Wolf Pack players! In addition, fans are encouraged to bring a new toy to the game to contribute to the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation's holiday toy drive. All fans who donate a toy will receive a voucher for the Wolf Pack's December 7th game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

