Greaves Backs Monsters to 5-1 Win Over Marlies
November 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 5-1 on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 9-6-0-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Toronto's Logan Shaw converted on the power play at 7:00 of the opening period, but Joona Luoto responded with a tally on the man advantage at 17:03 assisted by Cole Clayton and Jet Greaves. Emil Bemstrom broke the tie with a goal at 19:29 off a feed from Kirill Marchenko sending the Monsters to the first intermission ahead 2-1. Following a scoreless second period, Cole Fonstad extended Cleveland's lead with a power-play goal at 4:51 of the final frame off helpers from Owen Sillinger and Clayton. The Monsters added two more insurance goals first from Justin Richards at 10:06 assisted by Bemstrom and Luoto followed by a shorthanded, empty-net tally from Luoto at 15:57 bringing the final score to 5-1.
Cleveland's Greaves made 41 saves for the win while Toronto's Keith Petruzzelli stopped 29 shots in defeat.
The Monsters return home to host the Rochester Americans on Thursday, December 1, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 0 3 - - 5
TOR 1 0 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 34 2/2 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
TOR 42 1/4 0/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 41 1 3-3-2
TOR Petruzzelli L 29 4 7-4-0
Cleveland Record: 9-6-0-2, 3rd North Division
Toronto Record: 11-6-1-0, 1st North Division
GAME SHEET -GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
