Greaves Backs Monsters to 5-1 Win Over Marlies

TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 5-1 on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 9-6-0-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Toronto's Logan Shaw converted on the power play at 7:00 of the opening period, but Joona Luoto responded with a tally on the man advantage at 17:03 assisted by Cole Clayton and Jet Greaves. Emil Bemstrom broke the tie with a goal at 19:29 off a feed from Kirill Marchenko sending the Monsters to the first intermission ahead 2-1. Following a scoreless second period, Cole Fonstad extended Cleveland's lead with a power-play goal at 4:51 of the final frame off helpers from Owen Sillinger and Clayton. The Monsters added two more insurance goals first from Justin Richards at 10:06 assisted by Bemstrom and Luoto followed by a shorthanded, empty-net tally from Luoto at 15:57 bringing the final score to 5-1.

Cleveland's Greaves made 41 saves for the win while Toronto's Keith Petruzzelli stopped 29 shots in defeat.

The Monsters return home to host the Rochester Americans on Thursday, December 1, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 3 - - 5

TOR 1 0 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 34 2/2 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

TOR 42 1/4 0/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 41 1 3-3-2

TOR Petruzzelli L 29 4 7-4-0

Cleveland Record: 9-6-0-2, 3rd North Division

Toronto Record: 11-6-1-0, 1st North Division

