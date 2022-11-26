Colorado Rallies for Sixth-Straight Win in 2-1 Triumph Over Iowa

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Charles Hudon netted the game-tying goal late in the second period, while fellow forward Jean-Luc Foudy scored the game-winner early in the third, as the Eagles rallied for their sixth-straight win with a 2-1 victory over the Iowa Wild on Saturday. Goaltender Jonas Johansson claimed his sixth-consecutive win in net, making 29 saves on 30 shots.

Iowa would open the scoring on the power play when forward Joseph Cramarossa bashed home a rebound from the low slot to give the Wild a 1-0 edge just 7:11 into the contest. Colorado would go on to outshoot Iowa 12-9 in the opening 20 minutes, but the Wild would head to the first intermission still on top, 1-0.

The Eagles would level the score in the second period on a power play of their own, as Hudon sent a one-timer from the top of the right-wing circle into the back of the net. The goal was Hudon's team-leading eighth tally of the season and tied the game at 1-1 with only 27 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period of play, Foudy would track down a rebound in the right-wing circle and fired a wrister past Iowa goalie Jesper Wallstedt to give Colorado a 2-1 advantage at the 4:40 mark of the final frame.

The Wild would pull Wallstedt in the final two minutes of the contest, but the Eagles would not concede an equalizer, holding on for the 2-1 win. Colorado and Iowa each finished the game with 30 shots, as both teams went 1-for-3 on the power play.

The victory was also the Eagles seventh-straight win on home ice and extends their point streak to 10 games, with Colorado posting a record of 9-0-1 in that span.

