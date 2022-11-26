Comets Holtz Lifts Team In Overtime Over Checkers, 3-2

Charlotte, NC. - After being defeated by the Charlotte Checkers in overtime a day earlier, the Comets took to the ice against their Atlantic Division opponents looking for revenge and that's exactly what they got when Alex Holtz scored the game winning goal in the extra session. The Comets young goaltender Isaac Poulter stood tall in the crease all night and helped the team to a 3-2 victory.

In the opening period, the Checkers won an offensive zone draw and rifled a shot off the faceoff that left a rebound in front of Comets goalie Isaac Poulter. The puck, slipped past Poulter by Justin Sourdiff at 1:27. The Comets roared back, and it was Brian Pinho at center ice who sent the puck to the middle lane driving Nolan Foote who didn't wait long to score his sixth of the season. The shot, at 9:54, went in on the blocker side of Checkers goalie Mack Guzda tied the game at 1-1. That's how things would stay going into the middle frame.

With the contest locked up, the Comets pressed for the go-ahead goal in the middle frame. The hard work paid off after Joe Gambardella sent a cross ice pass that was blasted into the net by Graeme Clarke at 18:29. Clarke's goal, his third of the season, was also assisted by Reilly Walsh. This put the Comets up 2-1 after forty minutes of play.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets took advantage of an early power-play and it was Zac Dalple who registered the goal at 2:22 tying the contest at 2-2. It took the game to overtime after several dazzling saves by Isaac Poulter, the Comets Alex Holtz skated in along with Andreas Johnsson and wristed a shot that beat the Checkers netminder at 2:43. It was Poulter's first American Hockey League victory. The Comets took three of a possible four points in the weekend series.

The Comets are back to action Wednesday at 7:00 PM against Laval at 7:00 PM at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available.

