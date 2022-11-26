Monsters Sign Defenseman Brenden Miller to Pro Tryout Contract

CLEVELAND -The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Monsters signed defenseman Brenden Miller to a pro tryout (PTO) contract. Miller appeared in one game for the AHL's Iowa Wild this season and added 1-0-1 with four penalty minutes and a +3 rating in two appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

A 6'1", 198 lb. left-shooting native of Orangeville, ON, Miller, 28, contributed 2-3-5 with 23 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 36 career AHL appearances for the Toronto Marlies and Iowa spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-17 and 2021-22. In 255 career ECHL appearances spanning parts of seven seasons from 2015-17 and 2018-22 with the Orlando Solar Bears, Florida Everblades, Manchester Monarchs, Brampton Beast, Jacksonville IceMen, and Kalamazoo, Miller registered 33-88-121 with 361 penalty minutes and a +60 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Miller notched 37-92-129 with 286 penalty minutes and a +22 rating in 248 career OHL appearances for the Brampton/North Bay Battalion spanning parts of five seasons from 2010-15.

