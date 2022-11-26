Dylan Garand Makes Career-High 38 Saves, But Wolf Pack Fall 1-0 in Shootout to Bears

HARTFORD, CT - Dylan Garand turned in the best night of his young career on Saturday, turning aside all 38 shots sent his way by the visiting Hershey Bears through 65 minutes of action. Unfortunately for Garand, Zach Fucale was equally up to the task as he turned aside 16 shots in a 1-0 shootout win for the Bears.

Mike Sgarbossa cemented the victory for the Bears in the bottom half of the third round of the shootout, snapping home the tie-breaking goal that completed the weekend sweep for the Bears. Sgarbossa raced into the offensive zone, cutting from the right-wing circle into the slot just above the Wolf Pack goal. Sgarbossa snapped a quick shot over the blocker of a sliding Garand, giving the Bears a 2-1 shootout decision and a 1-0 victory in the game.

An uneventful first period saw the sides fire 13 total shots on goal, with Hershey holding a slight 7-6 edge. The Bears would turn the heat up in the middle frame, however, firing a season-high 18 shots on Garand. The 18 shots allowed were also the most surrendered by the Wolf Pack in a single period this season.

Garand made arguably his best save of the night late in the second period, as defenseman Jake Massie was sprung into the offensive zone. He tried to slide a puck through the five-hole of Garand, but the rookie goaltender slammed the door shut.

The Wolf Pack found themselves shorthanded 4:25 into the third period, as Matt Rempe was called for checking to the head. The Wolf Pack was able to navigate the penalty, with Garand again standing tall in goal.

After a scoreless 60 minutes, the sides went to three-on-three overtime. Both teams had solid looks at the goal, with each team firing three shots on the net. The overtime would solve nothing, however.

In the shootout, Jonny Brodzinski would open things up in the top half of the first round with a goal, but Connor McMichael would answer to tie the shootout 1-1. After Bobby Trivigno and Sam Anas were denied in the second round, Will Cuylle looked to give Hartford a lead again. Fucale would turn the rookie forward aside, however, presenting Sgarbossa with the opportunity to win the hockey game.

The veteran delivered, completing the weekend sweep for the Bears, and sending Hartford to their fourth straight loss on home ice.

