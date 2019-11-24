Reign Caught by Roadrunners
November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign were unable to hold onto a third period lead, as they fell 3-2 in Tucson on Saturday evening. Forwards Martin Frk and Rasmus Kupari each tallied for the Reign, while goaltender Matthew Villalta made 35 saves on 38 shots in his first career AHL start.
Date: November 23, 2019
Venue: Tucson Convention Center Arena - Tucson, AZ
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1123BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1123Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1123PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (8-8-2-0)
TUC Record: (14-4-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 1 0 -- 2
TUC 0 1 2 -- 3
Shots PP
ONT 25 1/4
TUC 38 2/5
Three Stars -
1. Andy Miele (TUC)
2. Nick Merkley (TUC)
3. Hudson Fasching (TUC)
W: Adin Hill (6-2-0)
L: Matthew Villalta (0-1-0)
Next Game: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 vs. Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2019
- Kachina Saturday, Winning Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Scoring Eludes Gulls in 4-1 Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Caught by Roadrunners - Ontario Reign
- Four-Goal Second Helps Heat Earn Road Win - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Fall But My Heart Will Go On - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Prevail 7-6 over IceHogs in Shootout Thriller - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Caught by Roadrunners
- Reign Downed by Tucson, 4-1
- Kings Assign Luff to Ontario
- Reign Recall Baylis from Fort Wayne
- Gabriel Vilardi Assigned to Ontario