Reign Caught by Roadrunners

November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign were unable to hold onto a third period lead, as they fell 3-2 in Tucson on Saturday evening. Forwards Martin Frk and Rasmus Kupari each tallied for the Reign, while goaltender Matthew Villalta made 35 saves on 38 shots in his first career AHL start.

Date: November 23, 2019

Venue: Tucson Convention Center Arena - Tucson, AZ

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1123BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1123Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC1123PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (8-8-2-0)

TUC Record: (14-4-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 0 -- 2

TUC 0 1 2 -- 3

Shots PP

ONT 25 1/4

TUC 38 2/5

Three Stars -

1. Andy Miele (TUC)

2. Nick Merkley (TUC)

3. Hudson Fasching (TUC)

W: Adin Hill (6-2-0)

L: Matthew Villalta (0-1-0)

Next Game: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 vs. Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

