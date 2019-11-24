Bears Doubled up by Bruins, 6-3

November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears climbed back into the game after falling behind 4-0, but ultimately fell to the Providence Bruins, 6-3, on Sunday evening at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Bears forward Kody Clark made his professional debut in the loss, as Hershey's record slips to .500.

Providence rattled off four unanswered goals to take an early 4-0. Ryan Fitzgerald opened the scoring at 4:32 after blasting a centering feed past Vitek Vanecek. Paul Carey doubled the Bruins lead to 2-0 on a goal at 18:18 of the opening frame. The Bears trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes, in addition to being out shot, 16-8.

Next period, Urho Vaakanainen tallied twice only 4:04 apart to provide Providence a commanding 4-0 advantage. First at 3:39, Vaakanainen crashed the crease and sent a dribbling puck through Vanecek. Later at 7:45, Vaakanainen blasted a seeing-eye shot into the cage from the left point. Joe Snively stopped the bleeding for the Chocolate and White, and put the Bears on the scoreboard at 12:45. Scoring his second goal in as many nights, Snively played a puck bounce off the end wall, and beat Bruins goaltender Sean Bonar moving to his left. Shots after 40 minutes totaled to 26-19 Providence.

Into the third period, Shane Gersich capitalized on a Bonar miscue for his second shorthanded goal of the season. Bonar lost a foot-race to a loose puck against Liam O'Brien, who hit the goal post on an empty net. The puck bounced towards the middle of the ice, right to Gersich, who finished the play at 2:13 to bring Hershey within 4-2.

The Bears were granted a power play chance to potentially pull within one, but the P-Bruins countered for a shorthanded goal of their own. On a turnover, Jack Studnicka scored on the ensuing breakaway to restore Providence's three-goal advantage at 11:05. Hershey again pulled within two goals, making it a 5-3 game on a Garrett Pilon strike at 13:19. But with Vanecek on the bench for the extra attacker, Trent Frederic scored into an empty net to secure a 6-3 final for Providence.

Hershey's record moved to 8-8-2-2 in the loss. The Hershey Bears rematch against the Providence Bruins on Wednesday, November 27 at Giant Center. It's the Sara Lee & Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot during post game. Fans are welcome onto the ice after the game to win a Thanksgiving season turkey. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM.

