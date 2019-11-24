Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Defenseman Devante Stephens from Buffalo Sabres

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Devante Stephens from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Matt Spencer, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Stephens, 22, has appeared in three games with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL, posting one assist and 13 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defenseman skated in 69 games with the Cyclones last season, recording eight goals and 25 points to go along with 59 penalty minutes. Stephens also appeared in one game with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League in 2018-19, registering two penalty minutes. He's played in seven career AHL games, all with Rochester, notching nine penalty minutes.

The Surrey, British Columbia native was drafted by Buffalo in the fifth round, 122nd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

