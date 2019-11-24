Blues Recall Walker, Pouliot from Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX -St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Sunday that the Blues have recalled forward Nathan Walker and defenseman Derrick Pouliot from the San Antonio Rampage.

Walker, 25, leads the Rampage in scoring with 22 points in 20 games this season, tied for third in the AHL. The native of Cardiff, Wales is also tied for the team lead with 12 goals and has eight points in his last six games. A third-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals in 2014, Walker has appeared in 12 career NHL games with the Capitals and Edmonton Oilers, notching a goal and an assist. He was with the Capitals for their Stanley Cup run in 2018.

Pouliot, 25, scored a goal on Sunday to improve his points streak to four games. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native has four goals and 18 points in 20 games to lead all AHL defensemen in scoring, and he has not gone more than one game without at least a point since Oct. 18. He leads all AHLers with 12 power play assists and 14 power play points.

The eighth overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot has appeared in 200 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks, collecting eight goals and 48 points. He was an AHL All-Star with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2015 and 2016, and he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins for their 2016 Stanley Cup championship.

The Rampage face the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.

