Red Wings Recall Zadina, Griffins Release Hillman

November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday recalled forward Filip Zadina from the Grand Rapids Griffins while the Griffins released defenseman Blake Hillman from his professional tryout.

In 19 games with the Griffins this season, Zadina, 19, ranks among the team's leaders with 13 points (3rd), seven goals (3rd), six assists (T7th) and four power play goals (2nd). He had his season-high six-game point streak come to a close in Grand Rapids' loss at Milwaukee last night.

The sixth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, Zadina became the 176th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings on Feb. 24, 2019 against San Jose. In nine games last season for Detroit, he totaled three points (1-2-3) and averaged 15:23 of ice time.

A 6-foot, 188-pound winger, Zadina notched 35 points (16-19-35) in 59 appearances for Grand Rapids in 2018-19 and tied for 15th among AHL rookie skaters in goals. In five Calder Cup Playoff games, Zadina showed three points (2-1-3).

A native of Pardubice, Czech Republic, he has represented his country on multiple occasions, including the last two World Junior Championships. He combined for nine points (7-2-9) in 12 games during the two tournaments and was named to the 2018 WJC All-Star Team.

During the 2017-18 season, his first in North America, Zadina skated in 57 games with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL and was selected the Mike Bossy Trophy winner as the league's best professional prospect in addition to garnering spots on both the QMJHL First All-Star Team and the All-Rookie Team after tying for seventh overall with 82 points (44-38-82).

Hillman, 23, was signed to a PTO by the Griffins on Nov. 14 but did not see any game action. In 11 appearances for the Walleye this season, Hillman has tallied six points (1-5-6), a plus-five rating and two penalty minutes.

The Griffins (9-9-1-1) are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Allstate Arena to play the Chicago Wolves at 8 p.m. EST.

