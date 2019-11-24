Rampage Fall to IceHogs in Overtime

November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release







San Antonio Rampage goaltender Adam Wilcox

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Darren Abate) San Antonio Rampage goaltender Adam Wilcox(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Dylan Sikura's goal with just under three seconds left in regulation tied the game and Jacob Nilsson's tally 16 seconds into overtime was the winner, as the Rockford IceHogs (9-7-1) earned a 3-2 comeback victory over the San Antonio Rampage (8-6-6) in front of 3,328 fans on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center.

Ryan Olsen and Derrick Pouliot scored for the Rampage, who fell to 0-4 this season in games decided in the 3-on-3 overtime session.

With time winding down and the Rockford net empty, the puck trickled out to the left point in the Rampage zone. Defenseman Philip Holm flicked a wrist shot towards the net that was blocked in front by Niko Mikkola. The loose puck came to the side of the net for Matthew Highmore, who sent it across the crease for Dylan Sikura on the backdoor. Sikura got just enough of the puck to put it under the left pad of Rampage goaltender Adam Wilcox, his seventh goal of the season tying the score 2-2 with 2.4 seconds remaining.

Sikura had gone six games without a goal. He scored six goals in eight games against the Rampage last year during his rookie season.

On the first play of overtime, Adam Boqvist hit Nilsson with a pass through the neutral zone. Nilsson split the two Rampage skaters at center and dashed in for a breakaway, beating Wilcox with a backhander for his third goal of the season.

The Rampage took a 1-0 lead at 3:30 of the first period when Olsen hacked at a loose puck in front of Rockford goaltender Matt Tomkins, sending a rolling puck through Tomkins' legs for his first goal of the season.

Pouliot added to that lead at 19:54 of the first period, receiving the puck off a clean Mike Vecchione face-off win and snapping a shot over Tomkins' shoulder for his fourth of the season. Pouliot is riding a four-game points streak, and he has 10 points over his last 10 games.

Tyler Sikura cut the Rampage lead in half at 10:00 of the third period. After a Boqvist shot was blocked right back to him, the rookie defenseman drifted to the right-wing circle before feeding Tyler Sikura in the slot for Sikura's eighth goal of the year to make it 2-1.

Wilcox made 22 saves in suffering his third loss beyond regulation this season.

The Rampage power play was 0-for-3, snapping a streak of six straight games with a power play goal. The victory for the IceHogs was just their second in their last 10 visits to the AT&T Center.

The Rampage and IceHogs square off again on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Olsen (1); Pouliot (4)

Adam Wilcox: 22 saves on 25 shots

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 1-for-1

THREE STARS:

1) Jacob Nilsson - RFD

2) Derrick Pouliot - SA

3) Ryan Olsen - SA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.