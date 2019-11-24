Greer Returns to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward A.J. Greer has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche. Greer has netted two goals in nine AHL games with Colorado this season. The 22 year-old winger has posted 44 goals and 53 assists in 161 total AHL contests with Colorado and San Antonio. He has also notched one goal and five assists in 37 career NHL games with the Avalanche.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, November 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

