Florida Panthers Recall D Riley Stillman from Thunderbirds
November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).
Stillman, 21, has appeared in 13 games with Springfield, registering one goal and one assist. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario, made his NHL debut with the Panthers last season on February 26, 2019 against the Arizona Coyotes.
He was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
The Thunderbirds finish a 3-in-3 weekend this afternoon as they visit the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 3:00 p.m. at the Webster Bank Arena.
