Marlies Set to Close out Regular Season Series against Moose

The Marlies close out a five-game home stand and their four-game season series against the Manitoba Moose today at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

After defeating the Moose 4-2 yesterday, the Marlies improved to 12-2-2-1 and remain undefeated at home this season. Yesterday's win was the Marlies' eighth straight on home ice, and the two points moved Toronto into first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Moose will be looking to bounce back today after seeing their seven-game win streak come to a close. Manitoba tallied two goals late in the third during yesterday's game, but the Moose were unable to get anything else past Marlies' goaltender, Michael Hutchinson. Hutchinson made 32 saves to record his third win in as many starts this season for Toronto.

This is the fifth game in nine days for the Marlies and they know it won't be an easy one against this tough Manitoba team. "They're a dangerous team," said Marlies assistant coach, A.J. MacLean following yesterday's game. "They can break the puck out well and if you turn it over, they have a lot of speed. With any team that's a dangerous way to play is if you turn pucks over."

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

12-2-2-1 Overall Record 10-9-0-0

3-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-3-0-0

5-0-0-0 Streak 0-1-0-0

65 Goals For 55

47 Goals Against 53

20.7% Power Play Percentage 18.6%

79.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 82.7%

K. Agostino (9) Leading Goal Scorer S. Griffith (8)

P. Aberg (17) Leading Points Scorer J. Harkins (21)

K. Kaskisuo (5) Wins Leader M. Berdin (10)

