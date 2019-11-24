Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 3:05 PM

(Providence, RI) - This afternoon, the Hershey Bears conclude their weekend with a road game versus the Providence Bruins. The contest marks Hershey's 20th game of the regular season, and second of three meetings against the Bruins in November.

Hershey Bears (8-7-2-2) at Providence Bruins (9-7-1-2)

November 24, 2019 | 3:05 PM | Game #20 | Dunkin' Donuts Center

Referees: Guillaume Labonte (35), Conor O'Donnell (41)

Linesmen: Chris Leavitt (65), Michael Zyla (4)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 2:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears dropped a 3-2 contest at Bridgeport yesterday, moving the team's winless streak on the road to six games. Hershey opened the scoring at 9:21 of the first period as defender Martin Fehervary scored his third goal of the season. Joe Snively briefly gave the Bears a 2-1 lead in the second period, but less than two minutes later Mason Jobst tied the game with his first AHL goal at 6:56. Veteran Bridgeport forward Andrew Ladd was credited with the game-winning goal at 12:08 of the middle frame, deflecting a shot past Hershey's Pheonix Copley on the power play. The P-Bruins earned a point last night, falling in Springfield, 5-4, in overtime. Forward Joona Koppanen had a goal and an assist.

PROVIDENCE (COLLEGE) GUY:

Hershey forward Brian Pinho played his collegiate hockey in the city where the Bears skate this afternoon. Pinho played four seasons at Providence College, finishing his NCAA career with 115 points (39 goals, 76 assists) in 156 games with the Friars. Pinho was part of Providence's 2014-15 NCAA National Championship team in his first collegiate season. He was a 6th round selection of Washington in the 2013 NHL Draft.

DENIED AT THE DUNK:

The Bears visit the Dunkin' Donuts Center this afternoon for the first time this season. Hershey was winless in three visits to Providence last season, going 0-1-1-1. Over the past five years, the Bears are just 3-6-2-2 when visiting Rhode Island. The club did enjoy success at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs as the Bears won a pair of overtime games in the Atlantic Division Finals on the P-Bruin's home ice.

NIGHT OFF FOR POWER PLAY:

Hershey did not get a power play opportunity in last night's game. This marked the first time that the Bears went without a power play in a game since Dec. 9, 2016 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Despite not being awarded a power play that night, the Bears upended the Baby Pens on the road, 5-2. Current St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford had the game-winning goal and also added an assist.

FIRST FOR SUTTER:

Hershey forward Riley Sutter assisted on Joe Snively's second period goal in last night's game, earning the 20-year-old forward his first professional point in his third game in the AHL.The Calgary, Alberta native had 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 38 games last year with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL. He was a 3rd round selection of the Washington Capitals in the 2018 NHL Draft.

