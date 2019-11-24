Rocket Announce the Winners of the Rocket Hockey Tour

November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket proudly announced the five winning minor hockey teams of the fan-favorite Rocket Hockey Tour contest, presented by Sportium in collaboration with St-Albert Cheese Co-Op, before their game against the Utica Comets on November 22.

The winning teams' young players were invited to Place Bell for the occasion and had the chance to meet with Rocket head coach JoÃ«l Bouchard and assistant coach Daniel Jacob before the game. Alongside the parents and the team mascot Cosmo, they took a picture to immortalize the moment.

The winning teams :

Les Aigles de Verdun - Atom A - Head Coach : Yves Lacelle

Les Patriotes de St-Eustache - Novice 41 - Head Coach :

Laval-Nord Cobras - Atom BB - Head Coach : Paulo Carvajal

Pierrefonds Barracudas - Peewee BB - Head Coach : Chris King

Le Concorde de Mirabel - Atom BB - Manager : Benoit Labonville

The winning teams will have the chance to participate in a very special hockey clinic in the coming weeks, where they will host the Rocket in their home arenas for a complete and personalized practice session. Rocket players such as Michael McCarron, Charlie Lindgren, Alexandre Alain, and Alex Belzile, among others, will take to the ice and offer tips and run drills for the young players, who will also be instructed by one of the Rocket's assistant coaches, Daniel Jacob.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.