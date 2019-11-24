Wolf Pack Announce Roster Moves

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have returned forward Tim Gettinger to the Wolf Pack and have recalled forward Boo Nieves.

Gettinger suited up for two games with the Rangers after his recall last Sunday, notching one assist, his first career NHL point, which came Friday night at Ottawa. In 17 games with the Wolf Pack, the second-year pro and fifth-round (141st overall) 2016 Ranger draft pick has four goals and two assists for six points, along with six penalty minutes.

Nieves has registered one goal and seven assists for eight points, along with ten penalty minutes, in 20 games with the Wolf Pack this year.

