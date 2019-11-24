Wells Stops 48 as Condors Get Point in a 3-2 Shootout Loss
November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
DES MOINES - The Bakersfield Condors (7-8-3; 17pts) gained a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Iowa Wild (11-4-2-2; 26pts) on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena. G Dylan Wells set a new Condors AHL record with 48 saves on 50 shots. RW Josh Currie and D Logan Day scored in regulation for the Condors. Bakersfield is home for Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (9th) deflected a shot from the right-wing circle; Assists: Day, Benson; Time of goal: 3:53; BAK leads 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 8, IA - 6 SECOND PERIOD
WILD GOAL: LW Cody McLeod (3rd) deflected a point shot; Assists: Atkinson, Brown; Time of goal: 17:57; Game tied, 1-1
CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (2nd) on a power play from the right point; Assists: Persson, Peluso; Time of goal: 19:39; BAK leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK - 12, IA - 13 THIRD PERIOD
WILD GOAL: C Gabriel Dumont (7th) redirection on a power play; Assists: Bartkowski, Mayhew; Time of goal: 4:32; Game tied, 2-2
SHOTS: BAK- 3, IA - 15 Iowa scored three times in an eight-round shootout for the win, 3-2
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Brown (IA) 2. Robson(IA) 3. Wells (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5; IA - 1/8
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; IA - 51
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (0-3-1; 48/50) ; IA - Robson (4-2-3; 29/31)
The 51 shots allowed were the most by the Condors
D Keegan Lowe played in his 400th professional game today
The Condors are 3-1-1 all-time in Iowa and 4-2-1 against the Wild overall
LW Tyler Benson has 10 points (5g-5a) in his last 10 games
D Logan Day has goals in two of three games this week
Bakersfield returns home on Wednesday (Thanksgiving Eve) at 5 p.m. Click here to purchase an individual Budweiser 5-Hole Suite ticket for $25 which includes a drink ticket and start the holiday festivities at the game
Scratches: Shane Starrett, Vincent Desharnais, Kailer Yamamoto, Steven Iacobellis, Tomas Jurco, Miles Koules
BUY A BUD 5-HOLE SUITE TICKET FOR $25 (INCLUDES DRINK TICKET) FOR WEDNESDAY'S GAME ONLY.
