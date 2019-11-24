Wells Stops 48 as Condors Get Point in a 3-2 Shootout Loss

November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





DES MOINES - The Bakersfield Condors (7-8-3; 17pts) gained a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Iowa Wild (11-4-2-2; 26pts) on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena. G Dylan Wells set a new Condors AHL record with 48 saves on 50 shots. RW Josh Currie and D Logan Day scored in regulation for the Condors. Bakersfield is home for Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (9th) deflected a shot from the right-wing circle; Assists: Day, Benson; Time of goal: 3:53; BAK leads 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 8, IA - 6 SECOND PERIOD

WILD GOAL: LW Cody McLeod (3rd) deflected a point shot; Assists: Atkinson, Brown; Time of goal: 17:57; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (2nd) on a power play from the right point; Assists: Persson, Peluso; Time of goal: 19:39; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 12, IA - 13 THIRD PERIOD

WILD GOAL: C Gabriel Dumont (7th) redirection on a power play; Assists: Bartkowski, Mayhew; Time of goal: 4:32; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK- 3, IA - 15 Iowa scored three times in an eight-round shootout for the win, 3-2

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Brown (IA) 2. Robson(IA) 3. Wells (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5; IA - 1/8

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; IA - 51

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (0-3-1; 48/50) ; IA - Robson (4-2-3; 29/31)

The 51 shots allowed were the most by the Condors

D Keegan Lowe played in his 400th professional game today

The Condors are 3-1-1 all-time in Iowa and 4-2-1 against the Wild overall

LW Tyler Benson has 10 points (5g-5a) in his last 10 games

D Logan Day has goals in two of three games this week

Bakersfield returns home on Wednesday (Thanksgiving Eve) at 5 p.m. Click here to purchase an individual Budweiser 5-Hole Suite ticket for $25 which includes a drink ticket and start the holiday festivities at the game

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Vincent Desharnais, Kailer Yamamoto, Steven Iacobellis, Tomas Jurco, Miles Koules

BUY A BUD 5-HOLE SUITE TICKET FOR $25 (INCLUDES DRINK TICKET) FOR WEDNESDAY'S GAME ONLY.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.