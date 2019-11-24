Sgarbossa Re-Assigned to Bears

November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that forward Mike Sgarbossa has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager, Brian MacLellan.

Sgarbossa, 27, appeared in two games with the Capitals during his recall. He returns to the Bears, where he leads the team in goals (7) and points (14). The alternate captain was one of 13 players in the American Hockey League to reach the 30-goal threshold last season, and he paced the Bears with 65 points. In 404 AHL games, Sgarbossa has scored 278 points (109 goals, 169 assists).

The Bears visit the Providence Bruins this afternoon. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m. from the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.