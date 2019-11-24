Moose Fall to Marlies, 4-1

The Manitoba Moose (10-10-0-0) lost their second of back-to-back matchups against the Toronto Marlies (13-2-2-1) with a final score of 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Moose saw their best opportunity of the first period as Johnathan Kovacevic sent the puck to the net and JC Lipon found the rebound however he couldn't capitalize. Midway through the first frame, the Marlies had an opportunity of their own as Adam Brooks made a slick pass and found Jeremy Bracco with a wide open net however Mikhail Berdin slid across the crease to close the door and keep the first scoreless. The Moose outshot the Marlies 14-7 in the first period.

Toronto started off the scoring 5:36 into the second period as Kenny Agostino redirected Jeremy Bracco's attempt to give the Marlies the 1-0 advantage. Only 30 seconds later, the Marlies struck again as Tanner MacMaster scored on the rebound from Darren Archibald's shot on net and and improved Toronto's lead to 2-0.

To start the third period, the Moose capitalized on the man advantage as Jansen Harkins went top corner. The goal was up for discussion as the net came off on the play however the tally stood and the Moose got within one. The Marlies answered on the power play as Pontus Aberg scored with 2:49 remaining in the third period and improved Toronto's lead to 3-1. Only 26 seconds later the Marlies scored on an empty net and stamped their 4-1 victory against Manitoba.

Quick Hits

With his goal today, Jansen Harkins improved to a third place ranking in the AHL among point leaders (22)

Kristian Vesalainen is currently on a two-game point streak (1G, 1A)

Prior to the Marlies scoring on their final man advantage of today's game, Manitoba had killed off eight straight power play opportunities What's Next?

The Moose take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

