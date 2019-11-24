Colorado Avalanche Recall Defenseman Calle Rosen

November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Calle Rosen has been recalled by the Avalanche. Rosen has posted one goal and seven assists in 13 games this season with the Eagles. The 6-foot, 180-pound blueliner has already seen action in eight NHL contests, collecting one goal and one assist with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, November 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

