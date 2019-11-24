Four-Goal Second Helps Heat Earn Road Win

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A four-goal outburst in the second period was all the Stockton Heat needed on Saturday en route to a 4-1 road win over divisional foe San Diego. The Heat fell behind 1-0 in the first period but responded with a relentless onslaught in the second frame, getting goals from Mason Morelli, Byron Froese, Zac Leslie and Glenn Gawdin in the second stanza and road win. Netminder Jon Gillies was strong throughout, turning away 30 of 31 shots faced, and the Heat won the special teams battle with a power play goal while blanking the Gulls on the man-advantage, including an extended 5-on-3 in the second. The win was Stockton's fourth in four games against the Gulls, and the Heat improve on their AHL-best road record to now 7-1-0-1 on the campaign.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (31 shots, 30 saves)

L: Anthony Stolarz (27 shots, 23 saves)

ND: Kevin Boyle (4 shots, 4 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Jon Gillies (30 svs), Second - Ryan Lomberg (2a), Third - Jack Kopacka (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 31, SD - 31

Power Plays: STK - 1-3, SD - 0-3

- Stockton's four-goal second period matched the season high, set November 9 - also in a second period.

- The Heat are now 4-0 against the Gulls this season, 2-0 in San Diego. The Heat have won six straight at Pechanga Arena, the last loss coming December 16, 2017.

- The game was the first loss this season for San Diego when leading after the first period (5-0 before tonight).

- The Gulls are now 7-2 in November, both losses coming against Stockton.

- The contest was Ryan Lomberg's team-leading sixth multi-point game of the season.

- Mason Morelli has a point in back-to-back games to start the road trip. Both of his goals this season have come against San Diego.

- The Heat are now 7-1-0-1 on the year in road games following the team's second-straight come-from-behind win on opponents' ice.

UP NEXT

The Heat will return to action on Wednesday for the third game of the five-game road trip as they face off against the Ontario Reign for the first time this season. A weekend with the Colorado Eagles then awaits before the Heat return home on Wednesday, December 4.

