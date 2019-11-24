Scoring Eludes Gulls in 4-1 Loss

The Gulls fell 4-1 to the Stockton Heat tonight at Pechanga Arena. Despite the setback, San Diego is 7-2-0-0 the last nine contests.

Jack Kopacka opened the scoring with his third goal (unassisted) at 17:40 of the first period.

Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves in 40 minutes. Kevin Boyle stopped all four shots in 20 minutes of action.

San Diego will conclude its three-game homestand Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. the San Jose Barracuda (7 p.m., TV: FOX 5 San Diego).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jack Kopacka

On Stockton

They're a really skilled team throughout their entire lineup. I can't put a finger on why we struggled. When we play them, we just got to know we have to outwork them, because they work really hard as well, and they're very skilled.

On his line with Alex Dostie and Deven Sideroff

We were trying to keep it simple. We were trying to get pucks on net and continue to move our feet to open things up for us.

On the power play

We always wish we could cash in on special teams. We felt a momentum shift in our favor. We had a lot of shots, but I don't think we were getting enough through. We just have to find a way to capitalize in those situations because those are key moments.

On the game

If I'm not wrong, we had the same amount of shots, but they executed and buried down on their chances and we just didn't do that.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the 5-on-3 power play in the second period

It was a big moment in the game. The game before we killed off a 5-on-3 to be a difference maker. Big moment, but we didn't rise to the occasion.

On quality of scoring chances

Pucks at the net are one thing, but if you don't have bodies, the ability to have the screen and be there for those rebounds, that's the difference. Our starts have been very good. We didn't have one tonight, even though we came away with a 1-0 lead, I don't think we had a great start. And obviously, didn't have a great second (period).

On the cluster of upcoming games

The way our team has played this year, we play better when we play a full schedule. We have played less games than anybody in pro hockey, in the NHL or the American League. We have had a lot of practice time and I think they're tired of hearing my voice in practice and they're ready to play the games. I don't think we came out and showed one of our better performances tonight.

