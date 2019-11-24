Sabres Acquire Spencer from Tampa Bay

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Matthew Spencer from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenseman Devante Stephens. Spencer has been assigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Spencer, 22, has registered seven points (1+6) in 53 career American Hockey League games with the Syracuse Crunch, including one assist in two appearances this season. A native of Guelph, Ontario, Spencer has also skated in 53 career ECHL contests with Adirondack and Orlando, adding 18 points on four goals and 14 assists.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 206-pound blueliner played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the Peterborough Petes, where he amassed 98 points (19+79) in 251 games.

Spencer was a second-round pick (44th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL Draft.

