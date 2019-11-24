P-Bruins Score Six Goals, Defeat Hershey Bears, 6-3

November 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Sean Bonar recorded 25 saves for his first career AHL victory and Jack Studnicka collected three points as the Providence Bruins defeated the Hershey Bears, 6-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Urho Vaakanainen recorded his second career two- goal game and Samuel Asselin collected his first career point in the victory.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

HERSHEY 0 1 2 3

PROVIDENCE 2 2 2 6

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"It was a good weekend. We obviously had a terrific game on Friday night. On Saturday, we had a terrible first period, but we rebounded, showed some character and really did a nice job.

"Today, I thought our first 35 minutes were really good. They got some life and it sounds ridiculous, but it is tough to play with a four-goal lead for an extended period of time. We knew they would push, but we did a nice job and it was awesome to see a guy like Bonar in net get the win, which is always fun."

URHO VAAKANAINEN - TWO GOALS

"I felt really good. I was excited to come back here and play, so it felt awesome. I thought the first 35 minutes or so were really good. We kind of took our foot off the gas pedal, so we have to try to play a better 60 minutes.

"My first game back yesterday, I felt like I had a lot of time and space to make plays and that kind of carried over into today. Being up in Boston helps your confidence. You're practicing against guys like Bergeron, Pastrnak and Marchand, which really makes you that much better and helps your confidence."

STATS

- Jack Studnicka scored a goal and added two assists for his first career three-point game. He has scored a goal in five consecutive games has points in eight of his last nine contests.

- Sean Bonar made 25 saves for Providence in his first career AHL win, while Samuel Asselin recorded an assist for his first career AHL point.

- Urho Vaakanainen recorded a two- goal game for the second time of his career.

- Paul Carey also recorded his first three-point game of the season with one goal and two assists.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will travel to Hershey, Pennsylvania to take on the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, November 27 at Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

