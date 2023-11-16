Reign Announce Multiple Transactions

ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings announced the recall of defenseman Jacob Moverare to their NHL roster Thursday and have assigned defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to the Ontario Reign on a conditioning loan. The Reign also announced that forward Nikita Pavlychev has been loaned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL).

Moverare, 25, has three assists while playing in all 12 of Ontario's contests so far this season. The former 2016 NHL Draft selection by the Kings has played 21 games for LA in his professional career.

A year ago, Moverare posted a career-high 26 points with Ontario on four goals and 22 assists in 62 games and also saw time with the Kings, making two appearances.

Bjornfot, 22, has appeared in one game with the Kings this season and 117 NHL contests in his professional career from 2020-23. He has also suited up for 95 games with Ontario in the AHL over three seasons.

Selected 22nd overall by the Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft, Bjornfot has registered 15 points (1-14=15) during his NHL time, and 31 points (11-20=31) with the Reign in the AHL.

Pavlychev, 26, has seen action in two AHL games with Ontario during 2023-24, posting an assist and a plus-2 rating. A year ago, the forward played in 14 contests with the Reign and scored three points on a goal and two assists along with a +4 rating.

The Yaroslavl, Russia native also appeared in 36 games with Greenville last season and produced 45 points with 25 goals and 20 assists.

In addition, the LA Kings have activated forward Andre Lee from season-opening injured reserve and have assigned him to the Ontario Reign.

The Reign continue their current homestand on Friday night when they begin a two-game series with the Calgary Wranglers at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.

