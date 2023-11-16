Wranglers Win Fourth Straight

Another win for the Wranglers.

Calgary picked up their fourth straight win with a 4-1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Three of the four goals scored came via the blue line, as Jonathan Aspirot scored on the powerplay, Colton Poolman notched the game-winner and Ilya Solovyov added some insurance.

Emilio Pettersen extended his scoring streak to four games with a goal and two assists in the contest.

Oscar Dansk (5-0-1) remains unbeaten in regulation this season, picking up his fifth win with a 20-save performance.

The Wranglers came out firing in the first period, outshooting the Condors 16-7 in the opening 20 minutes.

Late in the frame, Calgary had a powerplay chance (16:15) and converted.

With the puck on his stick in the corner, Pettersen spotted Aspirot sneaking in from the blueline, who then picked his spot and ripped a shot past Olivier Rodrigue.

1-0 Wranglers.

Calgary would extend their lead in the second period.

At the 10:24 mark, as the Wranglers powerplay expired, Poolman whipped a shot through a maze of bodies in front that found its way to the back of the net.

Bakersfield would respond less than a minute later as Cam Dineen walked down the half-wall and ripped a shot glove-side on Dansk, cutting into the lead.

2-1 Wranglers at the break.

In the third period, Solovyov made a move at the blueline and walked down low, firing a shot on net that tipped off a skate in front and into the net.

3-1 Wranglers.

At the midway point of the period, Pettersen scored to cap off a pretty tic-tac-toe passing play with Clark Bishop and Ilya Nikolaev to extend the lead.

4-1 the final score.

