Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to South Carolina

November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitch Gibson has been re-assigned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Gibson, 24, is 1-0-0 with Hershey this season, winning his professional debut on Oct. 22 at Bridgeport. He's gone 1-1-0 in three games with South Carolina, collecting a 2.29 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

The netminder is in his rookie season after playing three years at Harvard University. The Pheonixville, Pennsylvania native owned a 18-7-2 record with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and three shutouts last year at Harvard, guiding the school to a NCAA Tournament appearance. He earned All-ECAC Hockey Second Team Honors.

The Bears return home to host the Bridgeport Islanders for Yuengling Can Holder Night at GIANT Center on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The first 3,000 fans 21-and-over in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Champions can holder, courtesy of Yuengling. Fans 21-and-over can also enjoy 16 oz. Yuengling cans for just $5, available from when doors open until puck drop. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.