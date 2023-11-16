Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to South Carolina
November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitch Gibson has been re-assigned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Gibson, 24, is 1-0-0 with Hershey this season, winning his professional debut on Oct. 22 at Bridgeport. He's gone 1-1-0 in three games with South Carolina, collecting a 2.29 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.
The netminder is in his rookie season after playing three years at Harvard University. The Pheonixville, Pennsylvania native owned a 18-7-2 record with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and three shutouts last year at Harvard, guiding the school to a NCAA Tournament appearance. He earned All-ECAC Hockey Second Team Honors.
The Bears return home to host the Bridgeport Islanders for Yuengling Can Holder Night at GIANT Center on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The first 3,000 fans 21-and-over in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Champions can holder, courtesy of Yuengling. Fans 21-and-over can also enjoy 16 oz. Yuengling cans for just $5, available from when doors open until puck drop. Purchase tickets for the game.
