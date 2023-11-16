Predators Reassign Del Gaizo to Milwaukee
November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee.
Del Gaizo has skated in five games with Nashville this season, including his NHL debut on Nov. 4 at Edmonton. Earning an assist in each of his first three contests, the blueliner became the third Predators player to begin his NHL career with a three-game point streak, joining Marek Zidlicky (2g-5a in 6 GP) in 2003-04 and Calle Jarnkrok (1g-4a in 5 GP) in 2013-14. Del Gaizo also recorded a +2 rating and averaged 16:22 of ice time.
Del Gaizo has one assist and nine shots on goal in five games with the Admirals this season. In 2022-23, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner established career highs in several categories for the Admirals, including games played (71), assists (28), points (31) and penalty minutes (50), helping Milwaukee reach the AHL's Western Conference Final. He went on to finish second on the Admirals and third among AHL defensemen in Calder Cup Playoff points with 12 (4g-8a) in 16 appearances. Del Gaizo has skated in 152 career AHL contests with Milwaukee and Chicago, recording 56 points (9g-47a) and 80 penalty minutes.
Del Gaizo and the Admirals are back in action on Friday, November 17th when they visit the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm. Milwaukee's next home game is Saturday, November 18th at 6 pm against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2023
- Predators Reassign Del Gaizo to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters and Physicians Ambulance Team up to Present Season of Giving - Cleveland Monsters
- Teddy Bear Toss, Hispanic Heritage Night Among Upcoming Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ryan Suzuki Assigned to T-Birds by Carolina - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Grant Gabriele to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Loan Emil Bemstrom to Monsters, Recall Trey Fix-Wolansky - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Launch Mental Wellness Initiative - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Brett Kemp to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: November 16th, 2023 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ads Host Dog Day on Saturday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Reminder: $2 Beer, Free Tumblers & NASCAR Night - November 17 - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Pull Roos up to NHL, IceHogs Recall Two Defensemen from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Win Fourth Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- John Lethemon Joins Griffins, Riley Sawchuk Heads to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Firebirds, 5-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Khodorenko's OT Heroics Lift Checkers Over Gulls 3-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Gulls Edged, 3-2, by Checkers in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Top Condors, 4-1 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Predators Reassign Del Gaizo to Milwaukee
- Ads Host Dog Day on Saturday
- Admirals Summon Prokop from Atlanta
- Stastney Recalled by Predators
- Kemell Lifts Ads to OT Win