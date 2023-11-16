Predators Reassign Del Gaizo to Milwaukee

November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee.

Del Gaizo has skated in five games with Nashville this season, including his NHL debut on Nov. 4 at Edmonton. Earning an assist in each of his first three contests, the blueliner became the third Predators player to begin his NHL career with a three-game point streak, joining Marek Zidlicky (2g-5a in 6 GP) in 2003-04 and Calle Jarnkrok (1g-4a in 5 GP) in 2013-14. Del Gaizo also recorded a +2 rating and averaged 16:22 of ice time.

Del Gaizo has one assist and nine shots on goal in five games with the Admirals this season. In 2022-23, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner established career highs in several categories for the Admirals, including games played (71), assists (28), points (31) and penalty minutes (50), helping Milwaukee reach the AHL's Western Conference Final. He went on to finish second on the Admirals and third among AHL defensemen in Calder Cup Playoff points with 12 (4g-8a) in 16 appearances. Del Gaizo has skated in 152 career AHL contests with Milwaukee and Chicago, recording 56 points (9g-47a) and 80 penalty minutes.

Del Gaizo and the Admirals are back in action on Friday, November 17th when they visit the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm. Milwaukee's next home game is Saturday, November 18th at 6 pm against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.