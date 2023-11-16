San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Brett Kemp to PTO
November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL(@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Brett Kemp to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).
Kemp, 23, has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) through 10 games this season with the ECHL's (@ECHL) Greenville Swamp Rabbits (@SwampRabbits), along with a plus-four rating.
A native of Yorkton, Sask., Kemp has appeared in six games in the AHL with the Ontario Reign over his three years at the pro ranks, recording one assist. In addition, he has skated in 86 games in the ECHL with Greenville, notching 96 points (45 goals, 51 assists) and a plus-30 rating.
Before turning pro, the six-foot-one, 194-pounder spent four years in the Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) with the Everett Silvertips, Edmonton Oil Kings and Medicine Hat Tigers, collecting 218 points (96 goals, 122 assists), 131 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 255 games.
In addition, the Barracuda announced it has recalled forward Connor MacEachern from its ECHL affiliate the Wichita Thunder.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2023
- Predators Reassign Del Gaizo to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters and Physicians Ambulance Team up to Present Season of Giving - Cleveland Monsters
- Teddy Bear Toss, Hispanic Heritage Night Among Upcoming Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ryan Suzuki Assigned to T-Birds by Carolina - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Grant Gabriele to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Loan Emil Bemstrom to Monsters, Recall Trey Fix-Wolansky - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Launch Mental Wellness Initiative - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Brett Kemp to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: November 16th, 2023 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ads Host Dog Day on Saturday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Reminder: $2 Beer, Free Tumblers & NASCAR Night - November 17 - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Pull Roos up to NHL, IceHogs Recall Two Defensemen from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Win Fourth Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- John Lethemon Joins Griffins, Riley Sawchuk Heads to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Firebirds, 5-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Khodorenko's OT Heroics Lift Checkers Over Gulls 3-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Gulls Edged, 3-2, by Checkers in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Top Condors, 4-1 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Brett Kemp to PTO
- Bordeleau Collects a Pair of Points in Barracuda Loss to Checkers
- Barracuda Reassign Defenseman Gannon Laroque to Wichita
- Barracuda Recall Forward Bradley Marek from Wichita
- Romanov Stands Tall, Barracuda Wrangle Calgary 4-1