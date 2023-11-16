San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Brett Kemp to PTO

November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL(@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Brett Kemp to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Kemp, 23, has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) through 10 games this season with the ECHL's (@ECHL) Greenville Swamp Rabbits (@SwampRabbits), along with a plus-four rating.

A native of Yorkton, Sask., Kemp has appeared in six games in the AHL with the Ontario Reign over his three years at the pro ranks, recording one assist. In addition, he has skated in 86 games in the ECHL with Greenville, notching 96 points (45 goals, 51 assists) and a plus-30 rating.

Before turning pro, the six-foot-one, 194-pounder spent four years in the Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) with the Everett Silvertips, Edmonton Oil Kings and Medicine Hat Tigers, collecting 218 points (96 goals, 122 assists), 131 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 255 games.

In addition, the Barracuda announced it has recalled forward Connor MacEachern from its ECHL affiliate the Wichita Thunder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.