Teddy Bear Toss, Hispanic Heritage Night Among Upcoming Promotions

Grand Rapids Griffins Teddy Bear Toss

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins Teddy Bear Toss(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 vs. Manitoba Moose

Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by J&H Family Stores

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

23rd Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by J&H Family Stores: The annual Teddy Bear Toss benefits community groups in the Grand Rapids area and the Billy Bear Hug Foundation, giving comfort to children with critical illnesses in West Michigan. Fans are encouraged to bring new, store-tagged teddy bears and stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the Griffins score their first goal.

Thank You Cards for the Troops: Throughout November, fans are invited to write unsealed thank you cards for U.S. servicemembers and drop them at Guest Services on the Van Andel Arena concourse outside of section 104. Those who do can enter to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 26, 2023, an overnight stay at Courtyard by Marriott and a gift card to The Bistro at Courtyard by Marriott.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the stand outside section 104, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at the beverage carts outside sections 106 and 109 and $2 hot dogs at the stand outside section 108, the stand outside section 122, the stand outside section 106 and the stand outside section 124.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $13, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 vs. Manitoba Moose

Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Patron

Time: 5 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 4 p.m. for the general public, 3:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Patron: Join the Griffins for their Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Patron, as we celebrate the rich culture of Griffins fans across Hispanic communities. The night will celebrate Hispanic influence through music, dance, art, and an exciting night of Griffins hockey. Music from DJ Money Mike will be played throughout the game, Arturo Morales Romero will be on the concourse displaying his artwork, Banda El Bajio will perform pre-game, and Ballet Folklorico de GR will present a dance performance. The first 2,500 fans 21 & older in attendance will also receive a Sugar Skull bobblehead .

Los Griffins Jerseys: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Night, the Griffins will wear special Los Griffins jerseys .

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and eight more this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $17 (regularly $23), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $20 (regularly $26), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $24 (regularly $29). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Sunday is Fun Day: For all Sunday games except for New Year's Eve, enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 4-6 p.m.

