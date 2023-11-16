Blackhawks Pull Roos up to NHL, IceHogs Recall Two Defensemen from Indy

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Filip Roos from the Rockford IceHogs. Additionally, the IceHogs today announced that the team has recalled defensemen D.J. King and Ross MacDougall from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel also released the following medical update:

Defenseman Josh Healey has been placed in the concussion protocol.

Roos, 24, has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in ten games with Rockford this season. His three assists and four points each share first among all IceHogs' blueliners. Roos appeared in 17 games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign, recording three points (1G, 2A).

King, 23, has one goal in six games with the Fuel this season. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound blueliner played in 59 ECHL games last season split between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Norfolk Admirals and racked up eight points (0G, 8A) in that span. King is in his third full professional season after spending two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and two seasons in the OHL. King previously played in two AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2021-22.

MacDougall, 26, has posted four points (2G, 2A) in eight contests with Indy this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman skated in two regular season games with Indy last season after helping the University of New Brunswick capture a Canadian USports Atlantic University Sport (AUS) University Cup Championship. After publishing 28 points (5G, 23A) as a senior in 2022-23, MacDougall was named a USports (AUS) Second All-Star Team selection.

Rockford takes the ice next on Friday, Nov. 17 against the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center. Puck drop is schedule for 7 p.m.

