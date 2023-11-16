Greaves' Stellar Shutout Leads Monsters to 2-0 Win Over Amerks

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters shut out the Rochester Americans 2-0 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 8-3-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Brendan Gaunce batted home a rebound off Tyler Angle's shot at 5:58 of the middle frame to give the Monsters a 1-0 lead heading into the final intermission. Emil Bemstrom recorded a power-play goal at 15:25 of the third period off helpers from Stanislav Svozil and Kent Johnson to double Cleveland's lead. The Monsters stood tall for the remainder of the game to help secure Jet Greaves first shutout of the season with a final score of 2-0.

Cleveland's Greaves had 27 stops for the win while Rochester's Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves in defeat.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Rochester Americans on Saturday, November 18, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 - - 2

ROC 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 22 1/3 5/5 12 min / 6 inf

ROC 27 0/5 2/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 27 0 7-2-0

ROC Tokarski L 20 2 2-1-1

Cleveland Record: 8-3-1-0, 1st North Division

Rochester Record: 7-4-2-0, 4th North Division

