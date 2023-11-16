Monsters and Physicians Ambulance Team up to Present Season of Giving

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the team's annual Season of Giving presented by Physicians Ambulance will begin on Thursday, November 16, when the Rochester Americans visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. Starting on Thursday night with the beginning of the Monsters and Cleveland Cavaliers annual Toy Drive, the Season of Giving will run throughout the month of December impacting numerous families and organizations across Northeast Ohio during the holiday season.

"The Season of Giving is so special because it is a chance for of our staff, team, partners, and fans to help uplift our community together," said Monsters SVP & Chief Marketing Officer Ben Adams. "We're proud to work alongside Physicians Ambulance to assist some of the amazing non-profit organizations in our community in making the holidays brighter for families and children in Northeast Ohio."

The Monsters players, Better Halves and front office will volunteer at several organizations that fall under the areas of focus for the Monsters Community Foundation: Growing the Game, Youth Wellness, Education and Creating Safe Spaces. The Cleveland Monsters are committed to positively impacting the lives of youth in Northeast Ohio, on and off the ice, through the power of hockey. Special volunteering events will take place throughout the Season of Giving benefitting University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children, Halloran Park and the Division of Family and Children Services.

Players will join the children in the UH Rainbow Babies & Chlidren's Hospital for a design session ahead of the team's specialty jersey night benefitting the hospital on Saturday, Janaury 6, where the artwork from the session will be displayed on the ice. The Monsters front office will also spend time at Halloran Park repainting the Monsters Learning & Rec Center as well as joining the organization's Winter Frolic on Saturday, December 16. The group will also volunteer time sorting toys and creating gift bags for the annual Hope for the Holidays program through the Division of Family and Children Services that serves almost 2,500 youth in foster and kinship care. Additionally, members of the Monsters organization will join the City of Cleveland for a turkey giveaway on Friday, November 17, at Luis Munoz Marin Elementary School.

A special highlight of the Season of Giving will be when the Monsters players, Better Halves and front office adopt over a dozen families from the Cleveland area through The Littlest Heroes to provide holiday gifts and cheer for families battling pediatric cancer and other childhood illness.

"Our continued partnership with the Cleveland Monsters on the Season of Giving initiative is quintessential to who we are as an organization, where purpose is front and center in everything we do," said Physicians Ambulance President Jason Hess. "We look forward to participating every year."

The Monsters and Physicians Ambulance will offer several opportunities for the fans to join the Season of Giving beginning with the annual Monsters and Cleveland Cavaliers Toy Drive. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the Monsters home games through Sunday, December 3, to be redistributed to children in need across Northeast Ohio. If fans are not able to attend but still would like to donate toys, an Amazon Wishlist is available here.

The fan-favorite Teddy Bear Toss will be held on Friday, December 15, when the Belleville Senators visit at 7 p.m. Fans are asked to being a new, unwrapped stuffed animal to toss onto the ice following the first Monsters goal of the night which will then be donated back to local organizations. The team set a new record collecting 12,476 stuffed animals last year and are looking to break it once again with special help from Kent State University, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit and CBZ Buddies. Stuffed animals collected will be donated to local charities, including CBz Buddies who have been providing emotional support to children involved in traumatic situations since 2018. The mission of the organization is to provide support and comfort to children that are affected by trauma, the opioid crisis, accidents, domestic violence, or impoverished situations. 100% of all charitable contributions go to the purchase of teddy bears.

