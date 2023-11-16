Syracuse Crunch Launch Mental Wellness Initiative
November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with premier partner The Lobdell Family, presenting partners AmeriCU Credit Union, ANOVA Marine Insurance and BHG Financial and with resources provided by Upstate Medical University, have announced a season-long mental wellness initiative aimed at having a strong and positive impact on the Syracuse community.
"We understand the importance of mental wellness and taking care of yourself and realize not everyone has the information on how to do so," said Syracuse Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon. "We are proud to work with our local partners to help inform people of all ages on the wide variety of mental wellness resources available to them and how to assist others who may reach out for help."
Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Crunch will incorporate a wide variety of elements related to mental wellness and information about mental health resources. The Mental Wellness initiative programming will include:
Messaging from the NHL's Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness initiative
Presentations to school groups, youth hockey organizations and parents from Tampa Bay Lightning Mental Performance Coach Ryan Hamilton, Syracuse Crunch Mindfulness Coach Ulrika Eriksson and other Crunch representatives including players and coaches
PSAs with mental health tips from Crunch players and program partners
The Crunch will also hold a Mental Wellness Awareness game featuring information about mental health and resources. Additional information about the Mental Wellness Awareness game will be announced at a later date.
