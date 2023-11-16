Roadrunners Host Hockey Fights Cancer Presented by Banner Health.
November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners will be hosting Hockey Fights Cancer benefiting the Banner Health Foundation against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday, November 18. A portion of the tickets purchased through this link HERE will go back to cancer research through the Banner Health Foundation.
"I Fight For" signs will be available in the Breezeway for fans to fill out, during the second media timeout in the first period, fans are encouraged to stand and show their signs in the crowd and on the videoboard to honor those close to them who have been touched by cancer. Roadrunner players have also already completed their "I Fight For" signs that will be displayed behind their bench.
In addition, through November 30, fans are invited to join Roadrunners players in raising awareness and support men's health awareness, prevention and treatment.
Items available for Bid Include:
Goal Scorer Game Pucks
Game Used Sign Sticks
Signed Game Helmets
Friday's game on November 17 will be the team's first College Night of the season where students who attend the University of Arizona or Pima Community College can take advantage of $10 game day tickets as well as a Faith and Family Night offer that includes a discounted ticket and a Faith & Family Night t-shirt.
The Roadrunners closed out their three-game road trip with winning two out of three and in the month of November, the team has won four out of five overall.
