Wranglers Top Condors, 4-1

November 16, 2023







Dineen scores for second straight night as the Condors come up empty on the road trip.

Cam Dineen scored for the second straight night, but the Bakersfield Condors fell 4-1 to the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday. Cameron Wright earned his first AHL point with an assist on the goal. Olivier Rodrigue started for the first time in 18 days and stopped 37 of 41 shots.

The Condors return home for a two-game homestand. It begins on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Henderson (click here for tickets). Teddy Bear Toss returns a week from Saturday. Limited seats are available (click here for tickets).

