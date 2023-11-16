Gulls Edged, 3-2, by Checkers in Overtime

The San Diego Gulls fell in overtime 3-2 against the Charlotte Checkers tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's overall record sits at 2-7-3-0.

Ben King scored his third goal of the season at 18:33 in the first period to open the scoring. King added an assist later in the contest to record his first professional multi-point game (1-1=2). He has 2-4=6 points in his last six contests.

Pavol Regenda scored his team-leading eighth goal and third power-play goal of the season at 17:49 in the second.

Trevor Carrick recorded the primary assist on Regenda's goal, giving him the team lead in assists with nine. He also leads all Gulls skaters with 2-9=11 points.

Calle Clang stopped 27-of-30 shots.

The San Diego Gulls will wrap up a four-game homestand Friday, Nov. 17 when they host Charlotte for the final game of their four-game season series (7 p.m. PT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Ben King

On his first professional multi-point game:

It's nice to get that, but I think we're just kind of clawing away here trying to get a win and we just got to play our full 60 and we'll get that. But until then, I think we're just going to kind of keep coming up short. So, we just got to dig in and play a full 60 and we should be alright.

On controlling the pace in the third period:

The second, we weren't great. And we talked about that. Coach Matt came in and we talked about that, and we just had to bounce back, give ourselves a chance, and we did. We gave ourselves a chance and just came up short. So, we just got to kind of put three periods together and we'll be alright.

On puck luck coming their way:

If you play the right way and you play hard, I think the hockey gods reward you. So, we just got to kind of keep pushing like that. And we'll get little bounces here and there that'll help us win the games at the end of the day.

On how they can rebound against Charlotte on Friday:

Just full 60. They're a good team. They're not gonna let off, they're gonna play hard on every shift and every period. So, we just got to do that back and be the better team throughout the whole game.

Defenseman Trevor Carrick

On tonight's overtime loss to Charlotte:

Yeah, it's kind of like you said the same old story. We have glimpses of, you know, what we do best, and I think we saw that firsthand in the third, but we got away from it in the second. You know, when you do that, it's tough to come back from that. I even thought we had a good first. We came out hard and working and it's hard to win games, especially in this league when you only play two periods.

On the team's ability to bounce back:

Yeah, I think, we see it some days, we don't give up on it. I think, you know, we have some strong character in the room, especially being a younger group. But one of these days, we need to see a result. Right now, it's frustrating and, you know, when you have a young group, you have to learn. We just have to find a way to get it done. And ultimately, that's our biggest goal right now.

On controlling emotions going into Friday:

Yeah, I think we match up good with Charlotte. Obviously, we've lost three games to them in overtime. I think we played them well. You know, they're a good hockey team, but we just have to take what's good from that and build off that third period and just take it into the next game. Just do what we do best, and that's compete hard, work hard and get heavy on the forecheck. We know that's when we have success when we're doing that best. And we just have to bring that every night and just keep building off that and building off of it into each and every game.

On the message to the team following the loss:

Yeah, it's the last few days, it's been a lot of talking and just trying to figure out what to do. I think the main thing is just sticking with each other. It's 10 games now we've dropped, it's frustrating and I think just all we can do is help each other out, get out of it. No one's going to come in here and save the day for us. It's just stick with each other, build each other up and just keep building every day and keep coming to work because it's a lot of hockey left. Like I said, no one's going to come here and get us out of it. It's in that room and we just have to keep positive and just build off what we do best.

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's overtime loss to Charlotte:

Great first period. I like their start a lot. We didn't show up for the second period and our guys had a big response in the third. The third was our best period by a lot. Had a lot of chances, scrambles, to be able to finish the job before overtime. Good looks in overtime, once it gets there it's a bit of a skills competition. Exchanged 2 on 1s and they finished at the end of one of theirs. Great first, even better third. The points were given away in the second period.

On the team avoiding penalties tonight:

Since game one of the preseason, we've been talking about it and there's just one penalty in the game today. We're happy to not take any.

On Ben King:

Steady. He's a steady player. Plays a good team game. Offensively, he can contribute, he's got skill. His hockey sense to be able to make plays. Obviously possesses a great shot that we saw tonight. He's a really reliable player defensively too.

On how they can rebound against Charlotte on Friday:

I think if we take a really good look at our third period, that's a great map.

